Digital content from a brand new cultural concept, The Kurator, is now available for readers on Gulf News.com. The Kurator is also available as a quarterly magazine, printed and published by Gulf News, covering art, luxury fashion and cutting-edge culture. It offers unique perspectives through its talented team of international artists, photographers, videographers and writers, without compromising on pushing boundaries and seeking truths.

Editor and Creative Director, Kappauf, said, “The goal of The Kurator is to uncover some of the duality of our world and discover some of the masterworks within it.”

Highlights of the current issue include award-winning Emirati film director, Abdulla Al Kaabi, who shares insights into a new documentary he is creating, filmed in Abu Dhabi during the height of the pandemic. Omani-born writer and winner of the 2019 Man Booker International Prize, Jokha Alharthi, reflects on her work and starchitect, Mario Botta, unlocks the high-security doors of the world’s most glamorous bank vault beneath a temple of finance in Lugano, Italy.

Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO & Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of Publishing, Gulf News, Kappauf, Editor and Creative Director, The Kurator, Meher Murshed, Executive Editor, Gulf News, and film director Abdulla Al Kaabi, celebrate the first issue of Kurator magazine at an intimate suhoor
Caroline Goiffon, Honore Lazo and Brice Tchaplyguine Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Gulf News
Honore Lazo, Widad Naami and Pierre-Yves Wecxsteen Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Gulf News
Kappauf, Editor and Creative Director, The Kurator, Hummaid and Mohammed Hadban Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Gulf News
The quarterly print addition of The Kurator is published and printed by Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan, Gulf News
Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO & Editor-in-Chief & Executive Director of Publishing, Gulf News, and Kappauf, Editor and Creative Director, The Kurator Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan, Gulf News
To learn more visit The Kurator.