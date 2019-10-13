Lifestyle event Collective Affair, featuring industry leaders, beauty experts and the ubiquitous influencer, is making its way from Los Angeles to UAE on November 7 at the Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club. Focused on beauty, food, fashion and travel, attendees will include Gemma Stafford, the YouTube personality known for her cooking vlog Bigger Bolder Baking; Saudi fashion blogger Alanoud Badr (Lady Fozaza); Emirati entrepreneur Shayma Fawaz, founder of Gossip the Brand; and Haifa Addas, the founder of beauty services app Instaglam.