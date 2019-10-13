Lifestyle event Collective Affair, featuring industry leaders, beauty experts and the ubiquitous influencer, is making its way from Los Angeles to UAE on November 7 at the Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club. Focused on beauty, food, fashion and travel, attendees will include Gemma Stafford, the YouTube personality known for her cooking vlog Bigger Bolder Baking; Saudi fashion blogger Alanoud Badr (Lady Fozaza); Emirati entrepreneur Shayma Fawaz, founder of Gossip the Brand; and Haifa Addas, the founder of beauty services app Instaglam.
There will be talks and workshops throughout the day, to be held from 10am to 6pm.
Tickets are priced Dh360 and available online.