Many families were unfortunately not able to access the dental care they needed during the pandemic. Therefore, the adverse effects on oral health, especially in children, have been significant. In addition, oral health habits changed during the stressful time of the pandemic: children have been snacking more, eating more sugary foods, and not always remembering to follow routine oral hygiene practices.
“We have seen a lot of kids with delayed care of late and noticed that the number of cavities has rapidly progressed during this period, requiring more extensive treatment,” says Dr Sandeep Malhotra, Specialist Paediatric Dentistry at JTS Medical Centre. “The solution is preventive dental care. Without regular visits, minor problems can often become more significant issues, and treatment can be more difficult for the child, feeding their fears of visiting dentists.
Addressing fear is at the heart of my job as a paediatric dentist in Dubai. My goal is always to make it easy, safe and less scary. I strive to treat conservatively and perform minimally invasive procedures whenever possible.
“My primary tool for minimising fear is developing trust through empathy, active listening, clear communication, and associating parents as a partner in care.”
JTS Medical Centre’s team focuses on preventive care as well as educating parents and kids on good oral hygiene, proper nutrition and oral habits. These are essential in setting the foundation for a lifetime of healthy smiles.
“We provide non-traumatic, comprehensive and comfortable dental care for infants, toddlers, children, and those with special needs and make sure we communicate with them using age-appropriate language and that they are engaged,” adds Dr Malhotra.
“We play music, videos, tell stories and jokes. Ultimately, our objective is to create healthy relationships with our patients and families and lay a foundation that will carry into adulthood.”