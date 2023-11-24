Snuggling down on a comfortable mattress is one of life’s great pleasures. After all, there is nothing quite like a good night’s sleep. However, if you’re not that fortunate and are tossing and turning all night, then the lifespan of your mattress might be the problem.
“The lifespan of a mattress can vary depending on its type, quality of raw material, usage and maintenance. Generally, good quality spring mattresses can last more than 10 years. However, there might be some signs that indicate it is time for replacement like a change in the quality of sleep, discomfort or pain, visible wear and tear to the mattress, or lack of support,” says Sudarshan Rai, Marketing Manager, DFMC.
The industry rule of thumb for changing your mattress is every 8 to 10 years. When that time comes, Mubashir Shaffi, Co-founder and Managing Director of The Mattress Store, has advice on choosing the right mattress.
“Consumers should always consider mattresses that are comfortable and supportive. Research has shown that sleeping on a mattress that features the appropriate amount of support and comfort for an individual will result in a full and restorative sleep experience, allowing an optimal level of performance the next day.”
Since we are all different, when it comes to mattresses, it isn’t a case of one size fits all. Therefore, it pays to take your time and check out what feels right.
Shaffi says, “It’s important to lay on the mattress to see how it feels before you purchase it, so I always recommend that people come into the showroom and test out the different mattresses and see which provides them with comfort and support.”
Finally, another thing to remember when choosing a mattress is not to be too penny-pinching with the budget.
“Remember not to compromise on quality for the sake of cheaper prices. prioritise the long-term value and quality of the mattress instead,” Rai advises.
This is certainly important to remember since you can’t put a price on a good night’s sleep. ■