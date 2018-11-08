It is quite common for companies to ask you to go about the initial process of Emirates ID (residency visa) renewal on your own and it ideally shouldn't take you more than two days to complete this.

Here's what we did to renew our ID online:

Renewal application form

Usually most people use typing centres for this process. You can complete the application online in English or Arabic from the comfort of your home or office. You can also use their app to apply for new IDs, and renewal or replacement of cards.

Have these documents ready for reference

Current Emirates ID card, original passport, visa page on your passport (the orange visa stamp on your passport) and your credit cards

Have these documents in soft copies for uploading

You need a scanned soft copy of the current Emirates ID (front and back), scan of your passport (personal details and family details) and a scan of the work visa page on your passport.

If you want to change the photo on your new ID card, keep soft copies of a passport photo with a white background handy. These should ideally have been taken within the last three months.

Login or register

Go to the official Emirates ID services website here and register yourself as a new user. Your user name is the email address you chose. You will also be asked for your UAE phone number to which an OTP will be sent for verification. After this, an email with a randomly created password will be sent to the registered email address.

Use this password to log in to your account and don't forget to change the password to something that you can remember easily. All you need to do is hover above the profile tab on the right of the page and click on 'Edit Profile' to change the password.

Start your application

As you will see, you have various options from new ID applications to replacing lost cards. For the purpose of this guide, we will only be tackling renewal. Click on 'Renew your ID card', and a new application will open (shown below).

Application tips

Enter in your details carefully and make sure your numbers, expiry dates, name details are accurate. IDN number is the one on your card itself, while UID or Unified ID number is on your visa page in the passport. While entering each of these numbers, spaces or hyphens will appear automatically. Residency file number is on your visa page as well. While entering this, the format in the form requires you to put in a zero that is not there in your number - like this xxx-xxxx-0-xxxxxxx. Count out the digits to make sure you're entering this correctly. While giving your name details, if you don't have a family name, your last name becomes your family name. The family name is a required field, so this makes sure your name appears as it should. You can save your application to come back to it later. After the first time you hit 'Save', you will get a unique application number which can then be used as reference for all the queries you have. In case you made a mistake and submitted, immediately call 600530003 and let them know. They will return the application to you in 24 hours to enable updates or changes for free. Once your card is issued, changes become harder and more expensive.

In case of any doubt at any point, call 600530003 and talk to the customer representative. Make sure each required field is completed correctly.

Submit and print/save

Once you submit, an online payment portal opens up. After payment, your application is on its way to the ICA (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship).

Print out the application and save a soft copy as well.

Fees

The Emirates ID fee for expats is Dh100 for every year of validity which is usually either two years or three years (free zones). In a typing office, you also have to pay Dh70 over and above this as service charge.

While doing the renewal online, you have to pay visa fees (Dh200 for two years and Dh300 for three) plus an additional Dh40 for the online service - so either Dh240 or Dh340 is payable as applicable.

Medical

For expats, the next step is to visit a Preventive Medical Centre approved for Emirates ID medical tests. Remember to carry your passport and copies, current Emirates ID and copies and the renewal application form (printed earlier).

You can get a form to get this done at a typing centre, where you get to choose a medical centre nearest to you and the speed of service (regular or urgent). Regular will cost you Dh270 plus Dh50 as typing fees.

Your medical report should ideally come through within a week as an email attachment from the centre.

EIDA procedure

After getting your medical report, submit your application form, passport copy, Emirates ID copy, insurance card copy, medical report and two passport photos to your HR team or PRO. The EIDA procedure requires detailed sponsor information as well, so this is best done through the company than by the employee.

In case, you are asked to do this on your own, call 600530003 before heading out. Collect all required sponsor documents or data beforehand and submit those along with your documents at an EIDA office close to you.

Collection

Once approved and submitted, your Emirates ID will become available for collection at a post office of your choice or your company's post box (if that's what you mentioned in the application). You will notified by SMS when the card is ready for collection.