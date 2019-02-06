Being an air sign, you’re blessed with an inquisitive nature and a quick mind. However, you’ll sometimes base your opinions of plans or certain individuals on the past, rather than take the time necessary to learn about them. True, this means venturing into new territory, in terms of ideas, activities or people, and you’re already so busy. However, your instincts are correctly telling you it’s time to broaden your horizons, in terms of your perspective, activities and alliances.