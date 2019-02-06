IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
Being an air sign, you’re blessed with an inquisitive nature and a quick mind. However, you’ll sometimes base your opinions of plans or certain individuals on the past, rather than take the time necessary to learn about them. True, this means venturing into new territory, in terms of ideas, activities or people, and you’re already so busy. However, your instincts are correctly telling you it’s time to broaden your horizons, in terms of your perspective, activities and alliances.
Aries March 20 – April 19
You’d always rather be upfront about both your praise and your concerns. It makes everything easier. But long ago, you realised that certain individuals are uncomfortable with such a forthright way of dealing with things. While it still puzzles you, it’s by far the best approach to dealing with them.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Weeks ago, you discussed your objectives with those who you trust, then turned their suggestions into plans. Despite that, things haven’t gone as expected. Regard that as stage one. Review what you’ve done, then update those plans. You may repeat this process of reinventing your plans several times before you achieve your goal.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
After a period of such rich but often unsettling change and unexpected events, you’re eager to learn about what others encountered and the challenges they faced. While some may be able to focus on that, be prepared. The odds are good that, whatever you ask, most are likely to complain, and nonstop.
Cancer June 21 – July 22
Long ago you learnt that occasionally, fast action is vital. But there are also periods like this, when the focus is on waiting, watching and, where appropriate, undoing past issues. The latter may be challenging, so much you’re tempted to put off tackling these matters. Don’t wait. There’s no time like the present.
Leo July 23 – August 22
After a period of issues as persistent as they’ve been tricky, you sense a turning point has been reached. While not everything is resolved, it’s now clear how even complex dilemmas could be resolved. And, obviously, you feel like celebrating. Others may not agree, at least at first. Soon they will.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
Dealing with those who’re determined to have their way, and who ignore reason and the views of others, requires an inventive approach. While, usually, you’d employ your subtle sense of humour to distract them, they’d misinterpret it. The best approach? Out-wait them. Do and say nothing. It will challenging but work brilliantly.
Libra September 23 – October 22
There’s a difference between an ‘everyday chat’ with others, one in which the objective is catching up on what’s happening, and a serious discussion. Bear this in mind now, or you could misinterpret others’ questions as advice when, in truth, they’ve a simple, and straightforward, interest in knowing more about what you’re doing.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
The New Moon was a few days ago, but you’re still wrestling with changes it ushered in. The issue isn’t the changes but, rather, about when and how they’ll become part of your life. You can still turn this into a drama, but going with the flow would be a lot easier.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 21
When making plans recently, you were hurrying so skipped details you hoped wouldn’t matter. However, it’s become apparent they are important and, in fact, need to be dealt with now. Get in touch with those who’re in a position to help you get things back on track, and do it now.
Capricorn December 22 – January 19
Events have cornered you into getting involved in a completely unfamiliar situation, with matters or people about which you know virtually nothing. Bizarre as this is, it’s also a rare opportunity to experiment with ways to learn, about what, and who, you’re dealing with, which is itself a wonderful adventure.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
Few things are more aggravating than being told what to do by those who’re ignorant about what you’re dealing with and the practicalities of the actual situations. You’ve no idea how to respond. Say nothing. The individual in question regards this as friendly chat, and doesn’t expect to be taken seriously.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
Exploring your options and discussing potential changes isn’t just wise, it’s timely. However, be wary of allowing pressure from others or your own enthusiasm to turn these early ideas into solid plans. These are likely to happen, but probably not until after early March’s Pisces New Moon and the accompanying valuable insights.