You wouldn’t describe yourself as stubborn. Yet you’ll be facing individuals or situations, or both, that force you to stand your ground. Or so it seems. The fact is, you’re in a period of personal review, and many of these objections or what seem pointless diplomatic issues are prompting you to examine, and rethink, your own priorities. In some cases, you’ll know exactly what to do or say. In others it’s about conducting a challenging, but ultimately informative, review.