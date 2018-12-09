IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
You wouldn’t describe yourself as stubborn. Yet you’ll be facing individuals or situations, or both, that force you to stand your ground. Or so it seems. The fact is, you’re in a period of personal review, and many of these objections or what seem pointless diplomatic issues are prompting you to examine, and rethink, your own priorities. In some cases, you’ll know exactly what to do or say. In others it’s about conducting a challenging, but ultimately informative, review.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Clear cut as your ideas about what’s next may be, it’s worth noting that with Mercury just having ended its retrograde cycle, and moving into the inquisitive Sagittarius on the 12th, circumstances are likely to change, and better yet, will become more interesting. Knowing that, explore absolutely everything that comes your way.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
After days of twist and turns, some exciting, others challenging, you need a break. Happily, you’re about to get it. Not only has the current cycle of thrilling if unsettling planetary activity come to an end, things are likely to be much calmer until at least mid-December, long enough for you to catch up.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
Certain individuals not only prefer to plan ahead themselves, they think everybody should. While you, as a Gemini, are happy to discuss future options, long ago you learnt how unwise it is to make long range commitments. That’s especially the case now. Don’t let others bully you into organising things for their benefit.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
Be wary of situations in which what begins as a response to a request for advice turns into a lengthy discussion. While the individual in question may actually be puzzled by what you suggest, they may also be trying to find somebody to blame, and a reason they can then ignore the situation entirely.
Leo July 22 – August 22
This isn’t just a period of change. You and the world around you are experiencing a cycle of transformation, in everything from minor elements of your life to arrangements you’d assumed would always remain as they are. Once that was possible. But now, these changes aren’t just likely, they’re inevitable.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
Exasperating as last minute changes are, each is raising important questions or breaking up an old pattern or plan, one that once worked, but no longer does. Forget about trying to shore these up. Instead, explore your options, so you’re ready to reorganise things, probably as you begin the new year.
Libra September 23 – October 22
There have been numerous occasions when you’ve sidestepped facts because they didn’t seem that important but, even more, you knew they could upset others. That’s true. Still, these are important enough they need to be discussed, and in depth. Explain that to those concerned, and the sooner, the better.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
Few things would make you happier than being able to clear up the confusion between you and somebody close. This began with your effort to protect them from upsetting facts. Instead, they heard that information from somebody else, which obviously worried them. Explain and apologise. That’s all you can do.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
Ages ago you sent up certain arrangements that, at the time, streamlined elements of your life. While the actual circumstances in question have changed, these haven’t. And now, they’re actually costing you in terms of time and, possibly, money. You’ve put off dealing with these more than once. Tackle them now.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
Certain situations are so tricky that you fear an unwise word or taking an unwise step could throw everything out of balance. That might be no bad thing. Sometimes a real shakeup doesn’t just change things but will actually turn what was merely an OK situation into something rather extraordinary.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
Being told to rely on your instincts is one thing. However, actually doing it is something else entirely, especially now, when so many pivotal matters are in the air. While, obviously, you’d rather have hard facts, they’re in short supply. And those feelings are powerful, so much that they’re probably trustworthy.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
Puzzling as it is, it seems you’ve no option but to defend your personal choice, based on a long-cherished dream, to somebody else. The trick is to explain why this matters and your thinking about any plans. Then stop there. If challenged, smile graciously and explain that’s really all you have to say.