The Emirati interior designer’s lifelong fascination with spaces and shapes inspired her to study Fine Arts and Interior Design at Zayed University. In 2017 she her capstone project — a community bench — was presented at the Global Grad Show. Soon after, Alia was selected by Dubai Design District to be part of UAE Design Stories (Milan, London and Paris 2018). During Dubai Design Week 2018, she presented ‘Thuluth’, a conceptual majlis inspired by desert forms; it commissioned by 1971 Design Space. Her mission during the programme is to ultise the experience to challenge herself to evolve her creative language and grow as a designer, absorbing new thought and approaches.