If you were to ask most people who are based in Sharjah whether they would move to another emirate, most of the time, the answer you would get is a ‘no’. Even if many of the residents work in Dubai, they wouldn’t trade their commute issues with a more expensive and less authentic life elsewhere. Ehab, who works as an engineer in Dubai and resides in Sharjah said “I don’t believe that moving will solve my mobility issues – plus I would rather live in Sharjah despite my daily struggles, because the environment that it offers suits the dynamics of my family far more than the other emirates. As of now, I want to stay where I am. ”