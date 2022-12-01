Why falling asleep with the lights on is bad for your health

How to manage light at night to get better, healthier sleep

It can be tough to create total darkness, so here are some tips to mitigate the effects of light at night.



- Reduce your light exposure before bed. In the two to three hours before you go to sleep, try to dim the lights and avoid screens and smartphones to allow melatonin release.



- Change the quality of the light you are exposed to. Reduce the amount of activating shortwave, blue light hitting your retinas. Our computers and smartphones have applications to filter out blue light, such as f.lux, which can be programmed to adapt to the time of day.



- Keep your sleep environment as dark as possible. Draw the blinds, especially if your outdoor environment is bright. But also be mindful of the light you have in the bedroom. Zee recommends taking a look around your sleeping quarters to see what unnecessary lights can be covered, turned off, or faced away from your eyes when you sleep.



- Try eye masks and blackout curtains. "Eye masks may be an easy item to block light during sleep," although there are not any randomized trials on how eye masks affect sleep at home, Obayashi wrote. Studies on patients recovering in intensive care units show that using eye masks can improve their subjective sleep quality.



But some people may find eye masks uncomfortable, which may cause less restful sleep.



- Keep rooms dark with blackout curtains. But Zee says that one downside of blackout curtains is that they block out light not only in the night but also in the morning, when it helps us wake up.



- Get more daylight during the - well - day. "The more time you spend under the open sky, the less impressed your internal biological clock will probably be by artificial light at night," Blume said.



Light boxes and other light therapy sources can help during the morning. But "if possible, use what's free outside," Blume said.

