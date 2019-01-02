In fact, many of us will already have them. The human body contains about 20,000 genes, most of which — unless needed — lie dormant. Switching on whatever longevity genes we already have, is merely a case of living healthily. If we exercise today, and cut out sugar and starch, then we will activate them. If we lie on the sofa all day tomorrow, and eat pizza and chips, then we will likely turn them off. So if we want to consistently fire up our longevity genes then healthy living needs to be a daily way of life.