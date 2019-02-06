Keto is not a free pass to go hard on the butter and bacon (too much of which may increase the risk of colorectal cancer, according to the World Health Organisation). Some studies of LCHF diets have shown improvements in blood lipid profiles, which measure the levels of cholesterol and some fats, but that is typically an outcome of weight loss. Recent research found that, after three weeks of following a LCHF diet, young and healthy adult participants recorded a 44 per cent increase, compared with controls, in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol — the “bad” kind, ultimately increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.