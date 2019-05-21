GymNation Image Credit: Supplied

With a pay as you go membership from just Dh99, GymNation is one of Dubai’s most affordable and flexible gyms. “No matter what your fitness goals or what aspect of fitness you’re chasing, GymNation has something for everyone,” says Loren Holland, Co-founder of GymNation.

“We have over 500 pieces of latest generation Matrix equipment for members focused towards strength training, a huge combat zone, multiple functional training zones and Dubai’s largest GX studio with over 200 live and 300 virtual classes — all free of charge as part of the monthly membership. The objective was to create the best gym in Dubai at the most affordable price point, and we feel we have achieved just that.”

GymNation also has a Kcal outlet on the premises, and is the only gym in Dubai to remain open 24/7. “Health and fitness is a blend of exercise, nutrition and lifestyle and GymNation is all about that holistic offering,” says Frank Afeaki, GymNation’s co-founder. “Our alignment with Kcal is based on its long standing reputation in the UAE and its ability to complement our brand promise and share our ethos.”

GymNation has revolutionised the fitness concept by making it affordable and accessible to all. “This is the bedrock of our business and that’s why we call ourselves ‘The People’s Gym’,” says Holland.

And what’s next for GymNation? “We have some exciting growth plans ahead and are already developing aspects of our business model, which will help us make our concept even more affordable in the future,” adds Afeaki. “We have already announced the opening of our second facility with the same unmatched Dh99/month membership and will be announcing the launch of other new GymNation sites across the UAE very soon.”