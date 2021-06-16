Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: I never really believed in hypnosis.

I think that’s because I pictured it the way it used to be depicted in cartoons. Someone swings a pendulum in front of your face until you get sleepy and start acting like a chicken, but hypnotherapy in a clinical setting is actually quite life changing.

I am someone who is generally always open to therapy. Whether it’s meeting with a psychologist, a life coach or a Rapid Transformational Coach, so trying a new method of therapy in the UAE called Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT) was next on my list of things to do to improve my wellbeing.

RTT combines the most beneficial principles of hypnotherapy, psychotherapy, Neuro-linguistic programming, Cognitive behavioral therapy, and neuroscience to help people create powerful, positive and permanent changes from physical, emotional and psychological pain by reframing our core beliefs, values, habits and emotions that are deep in the subconscious.

I wanted to explore one main aspect. My self-esteem. Something many women and men in today’s socity struggle with.

Low self-esteem can be caused by a variety of factors, including:

Unhappy childhood with overbearing parents

Poor academic performance at school, which leads to a lack of self-assurance

An ongoing stressful life event, such as a breakup of a relationship or financial difficulties

A partner's mistreatment

An illness

I most likely lacked confidence in my childhood because of my poor academic performance and as a result was punished for not doing well. Although these may seem like they are normal aspects of a childhood, I learned through this treatment that a child’s brain is like a sponge and everything you say to them can affect how they see themselves. As teachers in my strict German school made assumptions about my intelligence, every comment somehow chipped away at my confidence as a child.

Here is what I went through:

We had a talk session for 20 minutes called the Clarity Coaching Session.

This is a talk session where you get clear on how you want to feel and the outcomes you intend for yourself. This may be a specific problem like anxiety, procrastination, trauma, self-sabotage, smoking, weight. To me it was self-confidence.

Then came the second and the main part of the session.

The RTT Session: As I sat in the chair of Helen Pleic’s office at the Hundred Wellness Centre in Jumeirah, I sank comfortably into the couch and opened my palms. Both my feet were planted to the ground and I was asked to look up into my forehead and blink rapidly until my eyes got heavy and drifted shut.

You go through the RRT process in a relaxed state. The process is done under light hypnosis where you dialogue with your subconscious mind to reveal, eliminate and reprogram the situations in your life that are blocking you from achieving the goal in your clarity coaching session.

I answered a series of questions. Travelled back in time to certain instances in my life and tried my best to understand my inner child. The younger version of me, who was told wrong things about her intelligence, her looks, her behaviour and tried to heal her.

I understood how a lot of my behaviour today stems from things I perceived from when I was young.

Working with our inner child also allows us to reflect back on early traumas without feeling judged. When we look back as adults, we frequently see the experience through our adult eyes rather than seeing it through the eyes of a child, judging or dismissing the grief we may have felt. While we now understand that the event was not a "big issue" in the long term, the grief we felt at the time was genuine and sincere.

Once the session is over and you feel like you’ve properly and healthily bared your soul, Helen takes everything you’ve said to her and turns it into an Audio Recording to listen to on a daily basis. You can listen to it at any time and you must be in a relaxed state, sitting down, undisturbed. The recommended listening duration is 30 to 40 days, so that you can really enforce all your learnings into your brain.

As we are all different, some people change instantly, and other people change cumulatively. It is like going to the gym but for your mind. If you go to the gym once and do a massive work out versus going daily and seeing the impact on your body after 30 to 40 days.

The mind is a muscle like the body. The body with a comprehensive program focusing on correct alignment, training and nutrition will respond. For people with a relatively fit body, they will see the results relatively instantly, for people who have never stepped in the gym, it takes time.

This unique method of therapy offered me:

Instant relief of negative beliefs and memories in the subconscious mind and a feeling of lightness immediately after the session.

Rapid rewiring of the neural pathways of the brain, replacing our outdated rationalizations and negative patterns of behavior with new life-affirming beliefs are formed and the healing process begins

We live in a relatively instant world, where people demand instant results and need to be able to manage their mind set and their emotions. RTT gives us the ability to reach the very core of the emotional aspect of every problem or challenge we face. This allows us to freely and effortlessly use our minds in a much more constructive manner.

A month or so after your session, Helen will set up a 20 minute Zoom call with you to follow up on your progress. How are you feeling and what you have actively done to improve your life.

Because of my RTT session, I have become more honest with people around me. I have become more vocal and vulnerable. Saying how I feel and showing emotion when I need to.

This two hour session did so much for my growth as a woman and helped me gain confidence. I love the unconventional idea that you don’t need a lifetime to learn, master and then change the processes of the mind, just a few sessions can do the trick. But the important part is that you have to be open to it and to truly believe in yourself.

Hailing from Australia, Helen Pleic is a Rapid Transformational Coach, having studied both Rapid Transformational Therapy with Marisa Peer and Neuro Linguistic Programming, certified by The Society of NLP. With over 20 years of experience she has coached, mentored and delivered change in individual’s lives and businesses.

Key info:

Location: Hundred Wellness Centre

Cost: RTT Session 120 minutes and is priced at Dh1,200 for a single session