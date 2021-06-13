1 of 7
Bugatti has revealed the Chiron Super Sport, a faster, more luxurious version of its already incredible hypercar.
The new model has a top speed of 273mph (440kph). It does 124 miles per hour (200kph) in 5.8 seconds and 186mph (300kph) in 12.1 seconds.
This has been achieved through various updates, including a new low drag body that also generates enough downforce to keep the car stable at high speeds. For example, it’s 25cm longer so the bodywork can have an effect on the air for longer, while the rear diffuser has been made larger.
Updates to the chassis include more direct steering and stiffer suspension springs, as well as retuned electronics.
Unsurprisingly, the engine has also been given a thorough going over to extract more performance and increase speed. The 8.0-litre W16 unit has about 100bhp more than in the regular Chiron, taking its output to an astonishing 1,578bhp. This was achieved through modifications to the turbochargers, oil pump and cylinder head to name a few.
“The Chiron Super Sport stands for increased comfort and elegance coupled with even greater performance and higher speeds. With this new creation, we established another distinct personality within the Chiron family. It is the essence of what we learned and developed in recent years – the ultimate grand tourer,” says Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann.
The new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport will cost from £2.75 million (Dh14.25 million).
