Technology is rapidly advancing, with businesses nowadays able to offer products and services that were difficult to imagine a decade ago. While we often hear about industry disruptors, not all of them successfully evolve – some companies are able to effectively steer a new era, but a bigger number of them dissipate after experiencing a meteoric rise to the top.

Increasingly, having a well-defined purpose is crucial in order to execute a successful business strategy. All innovations are borne out of purpose. WHISPER, primed to change the way things are done, is harnessing the power of purpose to navigate major shifts driven by technology and create even more value for its customers.

Better sleep in just one click

When Dominik Zunkovic founded WHISPER, he saw the local mattress industry as a prime target for disruption. “Our core focus is to help people get a better, more restful sleep at a great value. But, we wanted to go further and provide more value to them. That’s when we became passionate about great sleep at your fingertips,” he said.

With the UAE as the leading regional e-commerce hub, Dominik formed WHISPER to shake up the traditional bed and mattress retail industry. The Middle East and North Africa e-commerce market has grown to US$ 8.3 billion with an annual growth of 25 per cent, which is slightly ahead of the global average. The UAE, with an e-commerce penetration rate of 4.2 per cent, is the most advanced online retail market in the region, followed closely by Saudi Arabia at 3.8 per cent. Taking all these growth prospect into account, WHISPER became the country’s pioneer in the mattress-in-a-box business model.

Dominik, early on, has realized the importance of online shopping because of the number of benefits it offers foremost of these is convenience. “You can shop anytime you want even in the comfort of your home,” he explained. “In addition, you get to take your time with your decision making which is not possible in crowded showrooms with limited spaces. Moreover, you can avoid sales pressure which often make consumers buy things that they do not need or do not suit them at all.”

The company also had the vision to see that online shopping cannot be confined to fast moving consumer goods alone. “Because of rapid advances in technology,” Dominik pointed out, “we are now in a customer-centric society where what the customer wants, he gets… at his own convenience! That is why retailers have to become more innovative to remain relevant to the consumers.”

100-night risk-free trial

Aside from being the country’s pioneer in the mattress-in-a-box business model, WHISPER remains undisputed in offering the friendliest customer service. “Delivery within 24 hours remains a commitment,” Dominik said. He added that they offer a 100-night risk free trial of their premium mattress with money back guarantee unlike other companies that offer no trial period or only extremely short ones. “We are offering this because we want our customers to be sure that they are buying the mattress that is the right fit,” Dominik said. WHISPER also provides a 12-year warranty.

Why Whisper offers the best sleep?

On top of all these WHISPER does not compromise on quality. Their mattress and pillows are made of Quantum foam, which is breathable and – unlike memory foam – keeps you cool at night and protects you from bacteria and dust mites. Keeping hygiene top of mind, WHISPER uses real silver yarn in their products, which naturally ionize and prevent bacteria, dust mites and bad smells. Also integrated into the foundation fabric of the WHISPER mattress is the Silver Shield, a grounding cable developed by the company to prevent any electromagnetic (EMF) waves from entering one’s sleeping area. Based on mounting research, electronics such as TVs, phones, and computers emit harmful EMF waves that disrupt sleep.

“The WHISPER mattress fabric and foams are thermo-regulating, engineered to be completely breathable, ensuring enough ventilation and optimum comfort throughout the night. Our products are ergonomically-designed and you can choose the level of softness or firmness so that the user’s spine is aligned properly and that pressure points are cradled. WHIPSER is the only mattress and pillow brand that adjusts to your DNA for the comfort you deserve,” Dominik said further.

The trailblazing company is confident that mattress online shopping will continue to grow in the coming years. A report by Bain & Company and Google says that the e-commerce market in the Middle East and North Africa will reach US$ 28.5 billion in 2022 – triple the current figure. This is due to the high internet penetration in the region. Based on the latest figures from Statista, internet penetration in the Middle East is at 64% higher than the global average of 54 per cent.

However, according to the same report by Bain & Company, limited access to a broad and deep selection of products has been one of the main challenges hindering the development of e-commerce in the region.