That’s the veneer, anyway; the reality behind it is a lot more nuanced. While there are valid rationales for going on certain diets, there are just as many — if not more — for going on no diet at all. If you haven’t noticed yet, or you forgot from when you were on one last year, diets can mess with your head. Many are so restrictive that they set you up for failure, which you inevitably pin on yourself and subsequently feel so bad that you binge on all the forbidden foods and spiral down from there.