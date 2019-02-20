One good start to building confidence would be to open up research by making broadly available results and data from research into genetic modification of mosquitoes. Individual firms might lose some control and some advantages, but the field could gain enormously from decreased mistrust. Firms, researchers and government funders (including, for example, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which is interested in the extraordinary new DNA editing technique called CRISPR, with or without gene drives) should be required to describe publicly what they want to do, how and why. (With CRISPR, researchers can cheaply and easily edit specific “letters” of the DNA of the initial target mosquito. And supplemented with gene drive, CRISPR can be used to change all copies of that DNA stretch in each of that mosquito’s descendants — including “normal” versions of the gene it inherited from its other parent.)