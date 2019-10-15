The founder of Bikini Body Guide (BBG) will be in the city in December

Kayla Itsines. Image Credit:

Renowned fitness trainers Kayla Itsines and Kelsey Wells will make appearances at the annual Dubai Active Show, to be held from December 5 to 7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Itsines, who has been to the city before, is the founder of Bikini Body Guide (BBG) and is one of the most influential personal trainers in the world. In 2015, she even broke a world record, training more than 30,000 women at one session.

Wells, who has more than 2.5 million Instagram followers, role to fame in 2016 after her inspiring ‘Screw the Scale’ transformation photo went viral with a message for women to ignore the figure on the scale and focus on self-love and inner strength. Her PWR programme, short for Power, is a style of workout that encourages women to lift weights without intimidation.

“I’m so excited to be attending Dubai Active this year. For me, health and fitness is a lifestyle, not something that takes over your life and I want to help women to feel strong and confident without spending hours in the gym. I can’t wait to train and meet all the amazing BBG ladies in Dubai,” said Itsines.

Wells added: “I am beyond excited to be hosting my first live PWR session in Dubai this December. This will be my first-time visiting Dubai, so I cannot wait to meet and train with those in the region. I want to help them empower themselves through fitness, unleash their inner strength and understand that fitness is not only about aesthetics, it’s about taking care of our health — mental, emotional and physical.”

Dubai Active, one of the largest fitness extravaganza of the year, will host fitness influencers from around the globe, nutritional talks, wellness sessions, fitness classes and an exhibition with more than 200 fitness brands.