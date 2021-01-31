The resort-style swimming pool at The Country Club Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche Gulf News Archives

For more than 15 years, Dubai Sports City (DSC) has been inspiring Dubai residents to follow an active lifestyle. Built around sports at its core, residents here are able to create a great work-life balance, thanks to the many opportunities within the community to remain physically fit. You will find here pedestrian-friendly streets to play with your kids or walk your dog, world-class workout facilities with state-of-the-art equipment to improve your fitness levels and even peaceful zones along the waterfront for an ultimate calming experience.

The greatest attraction of the community is that it is a hub for sports enthusiasts. Whether you love football, cricket, tennis and rugby or are a golf enthusiast, DSC is home to some of the city’s most extensive sporting facilities. The community enables you to get the best training from world-renowned coaches, play your favourite game, be part of a range of sporting activities and even watch leading, world-class tournaments.

Leisure is also well defined in this well-integrated community. Besides the many vibrant leisure and dining zones found here, The Els Club is a prestigious, stylish venue for socialising with the gorgeous views of the Ernie Els-designed golf course. Now, the recently launched Country Club at The Els Club has a brand new gym, pool and a kids play area and offers memberships to residents of the community as well as those who live outside.

Live in the Canal Residences

Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche Gulf News Archives

Investing in this community has become an attractive option for home buyers and real estate investors. If you are looking for apartment living, there is a broad selection of attractive home options from studios to penthouses in the Canal Residence West (CRW). This is a pet-friendly development, comprising five wonderfully designed apartment buildings with European and Arabian architecture styles, set along the buzzing retail promenade.

“All five buildings of CRW are now complete,” says Rania Oueslati, Head of Sales and Leasing at Dubai Sports City. “This apartment community in DSC has stunning views of the canal and direct access to it. We spent a lot of time and resources into developing the whole architecture, so these buildings look different and timeless.”

The CRW apartments are bright and spacious, with studios starting from 600 square feet, one-bedroom apartments from 850-1,150 square feet, two-bedroom apartments from 1,500 square feet, and three-beds from 1,800-2,200 square feet with a maid’s room and penthouses ranging from 2500-3000 square feet.

Prices of studios start from Dh500,000, one-beds range from Dh800,000 to Dh1 million, two-beds begin from Dh1 million and three-beds and penthouses begin at Dh1.7 million. The Retail Promenade is a famous retail hub that adds to the community’s vibrant lifestyle feature. Oueslati says it houses carefully handpicked supermarkets, salons and food outlets, giving people easy access to everything needed at immediate proximity.

There are outlets like Grandiose supermarket, Shawarma Al Karmel, Black Beard men’s salon, Al Maya, Pulcinella Pizzeria, Sugar Beauty Lounge for Ladies, Super Trim, Copper Kettle, Star Veterinary Clinic, Bliss Grind Specialty Coffee, Health First Pharmacy, The Kebab Shop, and Poke Poke.

Prime luxury

The prime community of Victory Heights Image Credit: Supplied

Those looking for prime villas, can opt for the premium Victory Heights community. It is built around the world-class Els Golf Course, and offers beautiful family homes with spacious gardens. The Legado Residences in Victory Heights is a priceless addition of seven elite villas that are now all sold out. These four- and five-bedroom en-suite villas offer plenty of customisation options. The villas have a provision for a backyard, swimming pool, a maid’s room and storage room. Buyers can customise their homes with three theme options – warm, light and cool, as well as the interiors and flooring. Marbella Village, the last village in Victory Heights, is also completely sold out. The project is at 80 per cent completion and moving at an impressive pace towards handover around July 2021.

Els Country Club offerings

Leisure now takes on a new meaning at DSC with The Country Club, the new, impressive extension of The Els Club. This provides added fitness options, and food and beverage facilities, including the new Pangolin Restaurant.

Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche Gulf News Archives

The Country Club offers a two-story gym and a resort-style swimming pool, complete with a children’s pool and play area, giving members an enhanced lifestyle experience in the community. Thomas Rourke, General Manager at The Els Club, says, “With an extensive range of equipment and highly-trained associates, with a focus on personal training, group exercise and Troon standards, this new addition completes The Els Club offering.”

“The facility has everything covered for the entire family with indoor and outdoor fitness areas, spinning studio, cross-fit area, resort-style swimming pool, children’s pool, climbing frame and splash pads in addition to a fantastic new restaurant,” he explains. “Whether you are looking for a one-day pass or a long-term membership to join The Country Club, there is no better time to come and see and experience this new addition to The Els Club,” says Rourke.

The Claude Harmon Performance Golf Academy operates the golf tuition facilities at The Els Club, which is considered the best and trusted by the world’s best players. All golf members will have access to The Country Club at no additional charge. The Club has also launched new memberships for non-golfers to access the facility, offering exclusive rates on memberships, day-passes and group classes for residents of Victory Heights.

Active living

Families here love the active lifestyle, with a range of sports facilities. Roads here are safe for kids to move around independently on their bikes to the sports centres for football, rugby, cricket, swimming or tennis. DSC also has cycling, running, and walking community events throughout the year, encouraging residents to participate and enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle. DSC plays an active role in the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, where many of its facilities host different sporting activities during the 30-day challenge.

Families here love the active lifestyle, with a range of sports facilities Image Credit: Supplied

The Sports Village at DSC has a vast range of elite facilities, academies and venues, and is home to a growing calendar of significant events. If world-class cricket is what you seek, then the world’s leading cricket development, education and high-performance institute, the ICC Academy is a perfect option for training and tournaments.

Football enthusiasts have the Laliga Academy at the Football Centre that delivers the highest standard of football training to youth across the UAE. It provides them with an immersive, professional football experience, with a superior methodology recognised as the gold standard in training and development globally.

As part of the Sports Park, DSC has Dubai Knights Eagles, a tennis academy, a state-of-the-art running track, and two full-size floodlit grass pitches. Dubai Knights Eagles, operating at DSC, offers the best experience in the region for players of all ages and skill levels. It has a full spectrum of rugby teams that compete in senior men’s rugby and Women’s Sevens Series. There is also a youth section with several mini and youth players from U6 to U19 who benefit from regular coaching sessions.

FitRepublik is a modern fitness community, offering every kind of activity for anyone, at any age. In addition to its gym equipment, it has an Olympic-sized pool and an MMA fighting cage that’s said to be one of its largest kind in the UAE. The Power Base Gym at ICC Academy is designed to provide its members with everything needed to maximise their potential with Olympic lifting stations, free weights, functional training spaces and a vast range of plyometric, throwing and dragging stations.

Dining delights

DSC has a vast array of dining choices that cater to all tastes, says John Gunn, General Manager, F&B, at Dubai Sports City. The food trucks here, such as Wingstop serving authentic American style chicken wings in the Sports Village Leisure Centre, or Fili Café offering tea, coffee, light snacks at the ICCA, are popular with residents on the go.

Kickers Sports Bar and Restaurant is a perfect place for a timeout with friends or family. The 261 at the Els Club is another popular family-friendly day dining option, and if you prefer refined settings, then the Big Easy Restaurant and Bar is a classic steakhouse that promises wonderful food, amazing views over the world-renowned Els Club and an extensive beverage selection. The newest addition is the Pangolin Restaurant in The Els Leisure club. This lifestyle destination, says Gunn, is “inspired by family feasting and traditional cooking methods. The Pangolin works with local farmers and sustainable produce to serve a menu with real heart and soul,” he explains.

Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche Gulf News Archives