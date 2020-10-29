Dubai: Nike launched the Middle East’s installment of “You Can’t Stop Us”, a campaign aimed at encouraging women across the Middle East to discover the world of movement in water, the film is a rallying cry for women across the region to go out and play.
The “You Can’t Stop Us” month-long campaign, features four remarkable women who have forged their very own success stories in the world of sport, starring Zainab Al Eqabi, amputee and everyday athlete, Sarra Lajnef, Olympic Swimmer, Nike Swim Coach, Rower and Triathlete, Maha Al Ameri, UAE National Rower and Manal Rostom, Founder of Surviving Hijab & Nike running coach and triathlete.
Despite concerns, criticism and limitations, these women have remained unstoppable and hope to inspire women in the region who want to pursue sport with their relentless spirit.
‘You Can’t Stop Us’ is meant to inspire and motivate athletes across the region to participate in Nike’s 30-day calendar of movement. This year’s calendar coincides with the fourth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge
The Nike 30-day calendar includes:
1. Virtual Coaching Hub: A WhatsApp coaching hub that provides members with expert tips and ongoing guidance on nutrition, mindset, recovery and movement from Nike Master Trainers to help athletes pursue a healthy lifestyle.
2. Livestreamed session led by Nike Master Trainers, tackling HIIT, yoga, dance and mediation. The free live-streamed community workouts run twice daily and are suitable for small spaces and all levels of fitness.
3. In partnership with Hamdan Sports Complex, Nike will host a swimming clinic for women. Including introductory and intermediate sessions held daily at limited capacity. The clinic is coached and led by Olympic swimmer and triathlete Sarra Lanjef.
4. Nike Training App: A free access to digital library of over 200 workouts available at the Nike Training apps.