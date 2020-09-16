Wahl’s game-changing products have been setting the standard for the international grooming industry Image Credit: Supplied

Wahl crosses its centennial milestone by introducing a complete line of personal care products including a beard oil, shampoo and body wash. It is this continued commitment to excellence that had solidified Wahl’s place as the world’s go-to-brand for men’s grooming solutions.

Any customer of Wahl can be assured that they own a product of the highest quality standards, that has passed stringent safety checks. If it is Wahl, it is world-class.

Wahl’s crowning glory is the limited edition 100 Year Cordless Clipper, a powerful combination of intuitive design and powerful technology. A variety of multi-functional professional-grade trimmers, hair clippers and shavers are showcased under the Wahl Pro, Sterling and 5-Star product ranges. Wahl Pro is one of the most popular lines among barbers and hairdressers, while the 5-Star is uniquely crafted to cater to multiethnic clients.

These hair clippers and trimmers have also made waves in the consumer market through Wahl’s home-use products. Ensuring high standards of safety, ease of use, but uncompromising on functionality, these products offer incredible value for money and are sought-after across the globe.

Much has changed in the grooming industry, and Wahl has continuously evolved, remaining a firm leader in global markets. What has not changed, however, are the values the brand is centered upon. Those who buy a Wahl product are buying into a culture of innovation and a firm assurance of quality. As people’s needs change, Wahl’s line of products also grows, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to making its customers’ lives easier.