After a two-year break, Vera Wang returned to the New York Fashion Week runway Tuesday with a moody and sexy show that featured high-couture lingerie elements, hippie hair, and heels so spiky that some models struggled to stay on their feet.
Camisoles. Bustiers. Garters. Corsets. All of these were on full display in a show that took place in a dark room punctuated by dramatic columns of white light.
The show was titled: “Seduction. Layering to Reveal. Done and Undone.”
Colours were mainly black, grey, white and metallic — but, typically of Wang, mostly black. Charmeuse, silk, lace and tulle were in abundance.
'California Dreamin’ was on the soundtrack. She says that was on her mind too as she developed her collection.
