California Dreamin’ was on her mind too as she developed the collection

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Models on the runway at Vera Wang during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. Paul Morigi/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

After a two-year break, Vera Wang returned to the New York Fashion Week runway Tuesday with a moody and sexy show that featured high-couture lingerie elements, hippie hair, and heels so spiky that some models struggled to stay on their feet.

The Vera Wang collection is modeled during Fashion Week, in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Image Credit: AP

Camisoles. Bustiers. Garters. Corsets. All of these were on full display in a show that took place in a dark room punctuated by dramatic columns of white light.

The show was titled: “Seduction. Layering to Reveal. Done and Undone.”

Colours were mainly black, grey, white and metallic — but, typically of Wang, mostly black. Charmeuse, silk, lace and tulle were in abundance.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Vanessa Hudgens attends the Vera Wang front row during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. Paul Morigi/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP