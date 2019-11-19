Image Credit:

A bit of Dubai will be woven into Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s new film ‘Dabangg 3’ with celebrated UAE-based designer Michael Cinco creating a flashy jacket for one of its songs, Gulf News tabloid! can reveal.

Khan even visited his boutique last week to check out some of his other designs, revealed Cinco in an interview with tabloid!. Although the designer was in New York, Khan was keen to see his other designs, said Cinco.

“It took me a month to finish the stained glass-inspired hand painted jacket with laser cut ceramics and crystal ... the hand painting itself took 10 days to finish,” said Cinco. Khan will be seen sporting Cinco’s creation in a song called ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ featuring Khan and Warina Hussain, who made her debut with Ayush Sharma’s romance ‘Loveyatri’.

Cinco is no stranger to celebrity attachments. Last month, he became the first Filipino to have a solo fashion exhibit at the SCAD Museum of Art, which has seen iconic names such as Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera participate. He has also designed gowns for the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

Fashion folklore has it that Cinco began designing in Dubai for wealthy Arabs 21 years ago and soon began designing for the world’s most famous stars and divas. He has also participated in the fashion reality show ‘America’s Next Top Model’, hosted by Tyra Banks, as a guest judge.