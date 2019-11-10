Actor tweeted the link to the new song ‘Yu Karke’

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan at a Mumbai studio on May 25, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Salman Khan has gone behind the microphone to sing a song again, this time for his upcoming film ‘Dabangg 3’.

Khan first sung for his 1999 film ‘Hello Brother’, and has since then recorded songs for ‘Kick’ and ‘Hero’.

The star tweeted the link to the new song ‘Yu Karke’ on Saturday. The song also features Payal Dev.

“This is a really special song for me and the first time that I have sung with Salman Khan. It is a fun, peppy dance number which I hope the audience will definitely enjoy. I couldn’t have asked for anything bigger than this,” Dev said.

The music has been composed by Sajid-Wajid, who have scored music for the other various Khan-led movies including ‘Dabangg 2’ and ‘Partner’.

“I’m thankful to Sajid-Wajid and Salman Khan for this opportunity and everlasting support. I’ve done two songs with Sajid-Wajid before for ‘Welcome to New York’ and ‘Freaky Ali’. This time again working with them was very enriching. Their music has its own colour and every song sounds so different,” said Dev.