Muted blue-greys, fuchsia, black and white will be the fashion staples come next summer

Inside Giorgio Armani’s Spring Summer 2022 live fashion show in Dubai Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Dubai: On Tuesday evening, at the foot of the Burj Khailfa, the world's tallest tower, young models dressed in Giorgio Armani's Spring Summer 2022 collection, gracefully walked a silvery runway. The song Legata A un granello di sabbia, by the Italian singer Nico Fidenco, played in the background.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Armani Hotels in Dubai and Milan, Giorgio Armani hosted the One Night Only event in Dubai with a runway show featuring the brand’s men’s and women’s latest runway collection and a selection of Armani Privé Haute Couture looks from the Fall/Winter 2021/22 Shine collection.

The collection opened in blue and white with lively touches of red – soft and elongated jackets, some with knotted closures. Paired with rounded purses and mostly flat shoes, they make for perfect and comfortable work wear.

The new designs showcased classic Armanian tropes mixed with nomadic prints, decorations, and colours that seem to have been gathered during a journey, yet with a very urban feel. Colours explode in a gypsy juxtaposition of bright reds and purples, and playful spontaneous layering. They seem to be standing true to the original intention of Emporio Armani to deliver a younger, free spirited facet of Italian elegance.

The silhouettes are chic and class – oversized blazers and mini jackets worn with relaxed waistlines and loosely cut harem pants and flat open-toed shoes or ones that are laced around the foot. Tunic tops are paired with pants and elegant white heels that seem to elongate your legs.

Accessories add a note of bold, streamlined design: handbags with rounded shapes, or small bags with curved handles, and crocheted shoulder bags.

Even in their whimsical appearance, every look is both a masterpiece and everyday wear, a feat that seems to comes naturally to Armani.

Evening wear is a feast of light. The dresses in neutral hues and soft blues and greens are playful, light and delicate. The models seem to glide in the luminous, weightless gowns that barely skim the body, made of layers of tulle and organza silk, dotted with stones and sequins.

Models smiled as they breezed down the catwalk in fluid silk trousers paired with collarless jackets or blazers and sheer blouses in fuchsia or soft blues. Movement became impalpable as they walked in wearing trousers as wide as skirts, or with tapered volumes.

Men's wear also saw relaxed silhouettes and pants in the sequence of white, pale and airy greys, and blues – perfect to be worn outdoors especially in Dubai summers.

The show that was held at the Armani Hotel Pavilion, guests included Sharon Stone, Italy’s 100m Olympic gold medalist Marcell Jacobs, and musician Eric Nam.

