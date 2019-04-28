Model Tales Soares lies on the catwalk as a paramedic tends to him after he collapsed during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, April 27, 2019. A statement from organizers said that Soares died after taking ill while participating in the Sao Paulo's Fashion Week. (Leco Viana/Thenews2 via AP) Image Credit: AP

A Brazilian model died on Saturday after collapsing on the catwalk during a show on the last day of Sao Paulo Fashion Week, organisers said.

“SPFW has just received the news of the death of model Tales Soares, who suddenly took ill during the Ocksa show,” the organisation said in a statement, without giving a cause of death.

The 26-year-old model fell while turning to leave the runway. Medics immediately attended to him in front of horrified onlookers, according to local media reports.

SPFW said he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.