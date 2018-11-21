Most Parisian women have small closets, the need for a capsule wardrobe is sometimes a necessity, but so too is only owning a few handbags. Invest in a quality day bag that you can carry around throughout your work week and even on the weekend. Don’t splurge on a crazy expensive designer piece, but get something that goes with everything, lasts long and most importantly has a classic look, so you can keep it for years on end and wear it with any kind of outfit.