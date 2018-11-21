Ah, to be anywhere in France during the autumn and winter time months. That’s when the capital properly becomes the city of blinding lights. But we can at least try and emulate French style here.
Here are four pieces you need to get you started on a French capsule wardrobe.
A quality day handbag
Most Parisian women have small closets, the need for a capsule wardrobe is sometimes a necessity, but so too is only owning a few handbags. Invest in a quality day bag that you can carry around throughout your work week and even on the weekend. Don’t splurge on a crazy expensive designer piece, but get something that goes with everything, lasts long and most importantly has a classic look, so you can keep it for years on end and wear it with any kind of outfit.
Dh399 from Charles and Keith
Cigarette, skinny or straight-leg jeans
These crazy jeans trends aren’t for French women. They get classic cuts that they can wear today or five years from now. A little shorter on the ankle is great, as it elongates your legs. They usually pair them with a simple top, scarf and some flats. Just make sure the style, colour and cut work well with your body and give you a sophisticated look, rather than edgy or trendy.
Dh99 from Forever 21
A scarf
A no-brainer for French style and probably an easy piece to shop for. At the moment, the weather is transitioning, so if you don’t need a jacket, just wear a scarf to bridge the gap. Drape them elegantly around your neck to give any outfit an upgrade. Choose a soft and cosy cashmere for cooler months, and a lightweight one with prints for spring and summer.
Dh259 from Massimo Dutti
Pointed flats
French girls are all about comfort and versatility. They tend to prefer flats more than high heels. Either way, these women are a daily reminder of how chic a flat shoe can be. Whether you prefer the pointed flat, a smoking slipper or the loafer, invest in a few that can work with a multitude of outfits and you will be set.
Dh440 from Sam Edelman on ShopBop