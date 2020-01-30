Grab 25% to 75% off on timeless pieces that will see you through the seasons

From picking the fabric to the designs, patchwork and embroidery, get your clothes made to your liking in 2020 Image Credit: Pexels and supplied

It is that time of the year when many are talking about what to buy, what to wear and how to wear it.

If you’re asking what trends are going to be ruling in 2020, it may seem difficult to bring you everything that is in fashion. We’ve been paying close attention to what’s ruling the runways in recent times, and what you need to know is that some of the biggest trends to come will all reinvigorate your wardrobe with quirk or flair, and they aren't hard to pull off.

Also in the back of your closet, you might have a secret stash: a pile of clothes you love, but that don’t quite fit. Even luxury clothes can be spoiled by ill-fitting shoulders, shabby shapes, loose straps, gaping blouses and bulging waistbands. Fortunately, there is a solution to that: get your clothes custom-made to perfection.

More and more women as well as men are insisting on having their clothes tailored instead of opting for readymade ones. And by tailored we are not just referring to the stitching. From picking the fabric to the designs, patchwork and embroidery, you can bring your vision to life. What’s more, you can get this at fabulous discounts of 25% to 75% off at the Dubai Shopping Festival Sale – win, win!

You might be heading into 2020 hoping that it is going to be your most stylish year yet – and we are here to help you achieve that. Here’s a list of some great trends for 2020.

Lovely in lace

A simple design in lace or embroidered tulle can create unimaginable magic Image Credit: Supplied

If you're thinking that lace is a fabric reserved for only wedding gowns and perennial dainty girl go-to dresses, think again. With the right tools and styling, a pretty lace dress can go from innocently sweet to defiantly fiery in a few seconds flat.

This fabric is staging a comeback, showing up on everything from sleek day dresses to elegant evening gowns. Even a simple design in lace or embroidered tulle can create unimaginable magic. You can use muted colours for semi-formal occasions and brighter ones for casual settings and you’re ready to ace the show!

Sensual sequins

Don't restrict your sparkliest ensembles for special days, but unleash them on anytime and anywhere Image Credit: Supplied

Have we ever come across a time when sequins weren’t on trend? We don’t think so. They were so prevalent at last year’s runway shows that we can't ignore them, and we hear that they are going to be big this year too!

For very long, we’ve collectively restricted our sparkliest ensembles for special days - birthdays, weddings, festive occasions, New Year’s eves and after dark soirees only. We’re now invited (in fact) encouraged to unleash them on anytime and anywhere. Offered up in endless incarnations, you can opt for a gently beaded style for subtlety or go blindingly glitzy. There’s no denying you’ll stand out.

Passionate prints

With printed dresses, you’ll look stylishly put together without the hassle of outfit planning

If there's one category that is unfailingly timeless, it is the printed dress. Whether you adore the floral theme, won't give up on polka dots, want to try the animal-print trend that's slowly taking over, crazy enough to handle quirky designs or more of a classic stripes person, dresses in punchy patterns are a sure-fire way to ramp up your wardrobe for any season.

The beauty of these clothing items is that you can (without a doubt) rely on throwing on a cool dress and calling it a day. You’ll look stylishly put together without the hassle of outfit planning.

Fabulous fabrics

With a little bit of imagination, you can get your own dress created to perfection Image Credit: Supplied

You may not be a celebrity, but your wardrobe could always do with stunning dresses, for those extra special occasions.

Forget spending a fortune on dresses inspired by what superstars wear. With a little bit of imagination, you can get your own dress created to perfection. Sometimes, getting a dream outfit is difficult - maybe the fit isn’t just right, maybe the print isn’t in the most flattering colours for your skin tone, or maybe the fabric doesn’t work for you. The perfect dress starts with the perfect fabric, and when you make your own, you can choose exactly what is best for you.

Fun with frills

Ruffles have the power to lift the humblest of pieces Image Credit: Pexels

Feminine and, if styled the right way, fierce — the fancy frills trend is set to transcend its in-vogue status and edging its way to become a wardrobe staple. If your wardrobe already boasts of frilly dresses, sleeves and hems, then you’re set for this year.

Ruffles have the power to lift the humblest of pieces, thus transforming the plainest of outfits. Whether it’s a little frill down a skirt hem or an unpredictably flouncy collar popping up out of a dress, ruffles are quirky yet reliable. And when you need something to take you from your desk to an evening out, they’re just the right call.

Stun in sarees

A gorgeous saree can work for various occasions Image Credit: Supplied

There are some styles that one can never grow tired of, and saris can be considered one of the trusted staples in most Indian wear wardrobes.

Indian women all around the world love to wear a tastefully embroidered saree, French Chantilly lace sarees, or French chiffon sarees for its stunning and dignified look. Be it a grand cocktail party or a little celebration at a friend's place, a gorgeous saree works for various occasions. So next time you want to stun at a party, take a break from your LBD and give these beautiful sarees a chance.

Classy checks

A check blazer can spice up both your formal and casual outfits Image Credit: Pexels

Check blazers are everywhere this season - from the subtle to the bold. The season’s runways were inundated with fashionable check patterns of all iterations be it multi-coloured or subdued colours.

But that’s not why we’re telling you to adopt this style in your wardrobe. For all its timelessness, a check blazer also offers a break from the standard and could be just what you need to spice up both your formal and casual outfits. Like any trendy statement jacket the check blazer takes a bit of know-how to pull off. For starters, while you should feel free to go bold with the pattern, it’s got to fit you like a glove.

One-hue is best

If you want to look your hottest on a night out with the girls, use a single colour outfit to create a sophisticated, sexy silhouette Image Credit: Pexels

There is no secret trick to wearing one-colour outfits. The resulting look? Effortlessly chic and graceful. Dressing in all one hue is super simple and looks really chic. It's also a great look if you want to draw attention to an awesome new statement bag or pair of shoes.

If you want to look your hottest on a night out with the girls, use a single colour outfit to create a sophisticated, sexy silhouette. Colour blocking works well for this occasion, so you could use either an all-red or black dress with red lipstick and gold accessories such as a metallic belt or bag.

Most importantly, finish your look with a pair of killer heels in either black, metallic or nude to add some sass to your strut.