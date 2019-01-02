Congratulations, you are part of a power group which doesn’t get too caught up in the minutiae. You just like clothes that look really nice, who doesn’t?! The barometer for you is knowing that your choices will have your mother-in-law/best friend/woman in the local coffee shop offering up a steady stream of compliments. You have an impressive knowledge of small labels doing excellent things (you introduced your friends to Lily and Lionel) but you’re also first to try the new offerings on the high street (John Lewis and Partners was your favourite launch of the year). You think fashion is at its best when it reflects reality, so you love the body positivity movement. You were part of making a super-influencer of Holly Willoughby (if you weren’t convinced before I’m a Celeb, you are now) and the high street is relying on you (imagine a Lord Kitchener-esque point here).