Wondering how to update your wardrobe? Look no further than the fashion exhibit The PosH- Rack, to be held in the newly opened pavilion at the Emirates Golf Club.
The event will run from 9.30am to 7pm on Saturday. A raft of designers, including the mother-daughter duo of Pallavi and Bhairavi Jaikishan, will launch their special summer line for luxe Pret and cocktail wear. Entry is free and valet parking is available.
Other designers like Rhea Pillai, Vikram Phadnis, Varoin Marwah, Queenie and Hazel from Ashore will also participate in the event.
Many leading Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Kajol and Katrina Kaif, have worn Jaikishan's clothes.