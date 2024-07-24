With over a decade of bilingual business expertise within her family’s fashion and beauty ventures across the USA, Europe, and the GCC, AlHashemi brings a wealth of creative vision and strategic acumen to her role. Pairing ready-to-wear fashion with a profound admiration for the glamour and boldness of past eras, AlHashemi infuses ONORI with a high-spirited exuberance that resonates distinctly in the 21st century. Inspired by iconic women and cultural influences, ONORI reimagines silhouettes with a blend of drama, power, and a relentless pursuit of self-expression. AlHashemi's dedication to innovation shines through as she navigates ONORI towards new heights in the world of contemporary fashion.

The Kurator: Sharifa, can you tell us a bit about your background and how it has influenced your journey in the fashion industry?

Sharifa AlSharif AlHashemi: I come from a business background in fashion and have been immersed in the industry from a young age. As a child, I frequently accompanied my family to fashion shows and art galleries, which exposed me to the world of fashion early on. This upbringing allowed me to build a strong network within the industry. Later, I gained valuable experience managing businesses by working for my family’s fashion enterprise and continuing to attend numerous shows. My first experience of fashion week in Milan was particularly influential, solidifying my passion for fashion and shaping my journey in the industry.

The Kurator: What inspired you to launch your own fashion label, ONORI, and what does the name signify?

Sharifa AlSharif AlHashemi: I draw inspiration from my surroundings, my travels, and everything I encounter from the moment I wake up. However, what truly motivated me to start my own label was my father. Despite being at an age where most would retire, he remains determined and works tirelessly. My late sister's determination also played a significant role in inspiring me. Despite her illness, she remained active and devoted to caring for her children until the end. The name ONORI signifies "to honor," and it is a tribute to my sister’s memory, embodying her strength and resilience.

The Kurator: You mention that the collection is inspired by outstanding and iconic women from both popular culture and your own life. Could you share some of these muses and how they’ve influenced your designs?

Sharifa AlSharif AlHashemi: My collection is deeply inspired by the elegance and class of iconic women from different eras. For instance, the pieces named after Cher are designed to be daring, capturing the sexy and charismatic essence she embodies. Audrey Hepburn’s influence is seen in my elegant, mostly black designs, reflecting her timeless sophistication. The styles inspired by Brigitte Bardot and Grace Kelly are very feminine, aiming to bring back the grace and charm of their times. By incorporating these elements, I feel like I am reviving the bygone era, while adding a modern twist to it. ONORI, especially the first collection, is a perfect example of this blend.

The Kurator: Statement pieces like bralettes, flared trousers, and maxi skirts are highlighted in the collection. Which piece is your personal favorite and why?

Sharifa AlSharif AlHashemi: It's hard to pick one favorite but here are 3:

1) The rose bralette is one of my favorite pieces. It was inspired by the Madonna look. An icon as well, her style, character and music are forever in my playlist.

2) The flared trousers are very Cher and Elvis inspired.

3) The Shell bralette is inspired by my love for shells and beaches.

The Kurator: Your collection is rich in decorative techniques such as rhinestone collars, pearl detailing, and feather accents. Can you elaborate on the importance of these details and how they add to the overall aesthetic?

Sharifa AlSharif AlHashemi: These details give a unique identity to my designs. I believe they add a touch of glamour that many other brands tend to overlook. By bringing back elements like pearls, crystals, and feathers, I aim to elevate each piece, making it stand out. These embellishments not only enhance the visual appeal but also create a distinctive identity for ONORI, infusing a vintage charm into modern fashion.

The Kurator: Lastly, what advice would you give to aspiring fashion designers looking to make their mark in the industry?