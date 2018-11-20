“I am a British man living in Dubai and feel this region in particular needs to open up to the beauties of fatherhood. I’ve noticed that dad's in the region don't like to express themselves when it comes to their kids and feel that being a Dad is a very private thing. It’s important that most Dad bloggers that are in this region focus on the emotional side of parenting and try to tap into the love. I myself am planning to speak more about real life parenting issues, little tips and challenges that I face along the way. At the moment I set up the account to share stories with friends and family at home. But until them I have had a few messages of support from both mums and dads. So as I get nearer the big day I'll start focusing more on creating content and sharing my real life story of being a Dad here in Dubai.