Exalto Emirates was founded in 1995 in Sharjah as a supplier of propellers and stern gear to the local dhow building industry.

Throughout the years, the company expanded into the field of specialised trading in marine equipment. Over time many of the world’s most reputable brands found their home with Exalto Emirates.

Having undergone several management and ownership changes over the years, the company came under the new ownership in 2009 and has since then rapidly expanded its range of products and services offered.

Currently, the company distributes an extensive array of electrical and mechanical marine parts and equipment from over 100 international marine manufacturers, supplying in the UAE, the Middle East, Africa and the Indian sub-continent. The company has a dedicated service center to provide installation and troubleshooting support, technical advice and commissioning services to customers throughout the region.

Customers range from commercial, pleasure and government services, and boat builders to service companies and dry docks, while its retail customers are serviced through a large network of dealers.

In 2013, Exalto Emirates launched the most comprehensive marine product catalogue in the Middle East featuring over 11,000 products. A new edition is released annually, and the range has grown to over 14,500 part numbers.

In 2018, the company launched a full e-commerce website, offering customers another convenient buying option for all their marine equipment needs.

The main purpose of the company is to support its customers in their activities by providing them with the right parts at the right time, with a competitive price and great service. This has proven to be successful, demonstrated by the fact that most, if not all, of the UAE boat builders consider Exalto Emirates as their primary source of marine parts.