Having spent 16 years in Dubai, a place basking in year-round sunshine, I’ve come to appreciate the significance of maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle. Many expats relocating to Dubai often lament about weight gain, attributing it to the irresistible allure of the city. From the finest restaurants and pristine beaches to the most lavish brunches, it’s easy to find oneself packing on those unwanted pounds.
For me, staying in shape has never been about fad diets or fleeting desires. I’ve always harboured a deep passion for health and fitness. While looking healthy is wonderful, I believe true health is not just skin deep — it’s a feeling that radiates from within. I adhere to the 80/20 rule, consciously striving to maintain a healthy and clean diet 80 per cent of the time. Despite having a sweet tooth and an affinity for desserts, I make conscious efforts to make nutritious choices. Be More Healthy has been instrumental in simplifying my food decisions, offering meticulously crafted menus featuring keto, non-keto, low-carb, low-calorie, and maintenance plans, making healthy eating a delightful experience.
Dubbed as The Keto Girl in the UAE, I directed my efforts at enriching Be More Healthy’s keto menu while introducing a versatile plan called Lifestyle. This plan is designed to provide keto enthusiasts with the flexibility to gradually reintroduce carbs into their diet without the anxiety of making the wrong choices. Additionally, the Lifestyle plan is a boon for those seeking weight loss without completely eliminating carbs from their meals.
I’ve curated fat loss plans that not only yield results but also feature meals and snacks bursting with flavour. Be More Healthy stands as your comprehensive solution for body transformation and fat loss. My personal journey, shedding 10 kg of pure fat through the 12-week transformation plan, has left me in the best shape of my life. This plan amalgamates elements of keto, low-carb, and low calories. The Keto Plan facilitated the initial fat loss, and now, I seamlessly maintain it, all thanks to the Lifestyle plan.
Be More Healthy’s meal plans cater to individuals seeking a transformative journey for their bodies. I’ve always adhered to a life slogan that I firmly believe in and share with others: “Be More Healthy, Be The Best Version of You.”