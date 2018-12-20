We should use a thick cream based moisturiser for our face and body during winter. Avoid foam-based face wash, replacing it with gentle creamy cleansers. Continue to use a cream-based SPF to give dual effects of moisturiser and sun protection. Add a night cream to your skincare routine if you don’t already do that and also remember to wear a lip balm whenever you are outdoors. Avoid over-exfoliating your face, use scrubs with caution, and drink lots of water to hydrate your skin. Go for a hydrating mask and try a facial oil and eye cream for extra hydration.