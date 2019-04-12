epa04113459 Indian people queue to register as voters for the upcoming General elections in Jammu, Kashmir, India, 07 March 2014. The election commission of India has launched a countrywide campaign to register and aware people for the voter turnout in the upcoming parliamentary polls starting from April 2014. Parliamentary elections in India will be held in nine phases between 07 April and 12 May 2014, the country's Election Commission said with a total of 814.6 million people eligible to vote - around 100 million more than in the elections in 2009. Elections for India's 545-member lower house of parliament, or Lok Sabha, are held every five years. EPA/JAIPAL SINGH Image Credit: EPA

From UAE weather to the Indian elections, find out what was trending on social media this week.

Viral outbreak

A viral outbreak at a school in Dubailed to two dozen students suddenly falling ill with nausea, vomiting and bodyache, with the school shut down for two days.

[Facebook] Neha Mayor: Very true. My son was vomiting with no reason. And after few days my daughter had the same issue. Had to go to the hospital.



Weather

Rains in April became a popular social media topic, with people sharing pictures and videos of thunder and lightning.

[Instagram] @storm_ae: UAE: Lightning and thunder in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.



Equality in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a detailed poverty eradication policy document on Twitter, which quickly went viral.

[Twitter] @ImranKhanPTI: I am pleased to release my policy statement on #Ehsaas, my priority poverty reduction programme with its 4 focus areas and 115 policy actions to reduce inequality, invest in people, and uplift lagging districts.

Indian elections

As the biggest democratic elections in the world kicked off, the trends on social media revolved around the parties and candidates, with users vehemently supporting their candidates or speaking out on issues they felt strongly about.

[Twitter] @AditiGargIAS: “One set of participants in #Elections who unfortunately, have been largely ignored, both by popular media & social media, have been the independent candidates. They are dynamic, driven and diverse. It was the duty of #media to tell their stories, bring them to life. #IndiaVotes”



Modi film ban

India’s Election Commission decided that a film titled Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in violation of the commission’s model code of conduct, leading to a massive debate online.

[Twitter] @Satish_r: Election Commission stalls release of Vivek Oberoi’s Modi biopic, claims threat to ‘level playing field’ and ‘free and fair elections’

