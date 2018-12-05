Al Qudra lake, a man-made lake near Bab Al Shams in Dubai, attracting the residents from all over to UAE to visit this beautiful location. The Al Qudra Lake spanning across 10 hectares in the middle of Seih Al Salam desert and close to Bab Al Shams is home to over 140 species of birds. Occasional sigtings of gazzelles and desert foxes.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Flowers in Dubai as part of the beautification from Dubai Muncipality.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Bed sheet being selected by a tourist at Bur Dubai.
Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
A shopkeeper displaying and arranging saffron at his shop in Bur Dubai.
Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
Emirati women show the skills of traditional weaving at the House of Artisans at Qasr al Hosn in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
Santa at the Tree lighting ceremony at Al Habtoor City.
Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
