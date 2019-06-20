Social media users shared the benefits of striking a chat with a stranger

‘Try talking to a stranger,’ say netizens

Social media users shared the benefits of striking a chat with a stranger. Some shared their experiences doing so at different places, like public transport.

@mariahsophiaf:I feel better when i talk to strangers.

@KathrynBertine: Listen to me, people. Next time you’re in an airport, put down your phone. Remove your earbuds. Talk to strangers. Amazing connections & friendships can happen.

@__Ranen__: I quite like the idea of a space in which talking to someone new isn’t frowned upon

@kat_holland: Experimenting with what kind of an invitation people need to talk to their neighbours... question why is it so weird to talk to ‘strangers’? #community

@Stelladmarco: British research finds: those who talk to strangers habitually, are happier.

@charliemuss: Research shows that we underestimate the positive impact talking to strangers could have on our well-being

Older people retired from work often mention that they miss the small talk about the everyday. Need more informal situations for random encounters...