Visit gulfnews.com/saveananimal Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.
Annie
She was found on the street after being abandoned by her owners. She is very gentle and sweet natured who would make a great pet. She is one year old.
Cranberry
He came in with 12 of his siblings just before Christmas time. He is a playful and friendly boy who is looking for a home to call his own. He is about 7 months old.
Montana
Montana is a gentle and friendly four-year-old Saluki who is looking for her forever home to settle in.
For details on any of these pets, contact K9 Friends on 04 8878739