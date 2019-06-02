Cranberry Image Credit: Supplied

Visit gulfnews.com/saveananimal Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Annie

Annie Image Credit: Supplied

She was found on the street after being abandoned by her owners. She is very gentle and sweet natured who would make a great pet. She is one year old.

Cranberry

He came in with 12 of his siblings just before Christmas time. He is a playful and friendly boy who is looking for a home to call his own. He is about 7 months old.

Montana

Montana Image Credit: Supplied

Montana is a gentle and friendly four-year-old Saluki who is looking for her forever home to settle in.