what you need to know: Was the #MeToo movement effective?

What did the #MeToo movement achievein your opinion?

From several countless celebrities accusing alleged perpetrators in the Indian entertainment industry, to the average working woman speaking up about harassment at the workplace, the Me Too movement has empowered many. Gulf News readers discuss how much change the campaign has brought about in India.

More needed

Cultural changes need to be made

We have seen a forward movement in recognising women’s rights to live without fear of their respect, dignity and lives, although this movement has not been changing fast enough, and certainly not consistently been applied by governmental systems to be effective in India. The various media platforms we are exposed to - cinema, television, even song lyrics - largely still have an ideal and a message based on patriarchal thoughts, that shows women as subservient to men’s needs and wants, and this in turn feeds into a cultural opinion that doesn’t allow for an easy change of mind. We still need to allow women the ability to speak their message, and we have a responsibility to listen to what they say, without judgement, and certainly without our own bias. This also holds true for authorities, where accountability and responsibility is currently severely lacking and doesn’t afford these protections unless motivated by external pressures. When we treat everyone with an equal footing and without generalising them based on their gender, we will start seeing this change happening quicker, and with more urgency than before.

From Mr Aldrin Silva

Director of Business Development based in Dubai

Empower women

Use the movement positively

It’s a great thing that a country like India has caught on to the Me Too movement. To see both women and men stand together and speak out against prominent men in the industry that have taken advantage of their position is a phenomenal achievement for India. It was an essential cause to be taken up by the country so that male predators, especially in the corporate world do not feel it is their physical right, nor do they misunderstand the fervour of women to grow in their careers as a free pass to sexual harassment of any kind.

Nonetheless, this should not be an excuse for women to simply point a finger towards a man under the rouse of the Me Too movement, just because they have a personal vendetta against them.

Unfortunately these are situations where evidence is not necessarily found at the same level as would be for an ongoing case and hence there can be the unfortunate tainting of an innocent man’s character. However, it is sad to see that it takes a movement like this to occur in India for justice to be brought to light and for women to be empowered with boldness.

From Ms Natalie Verghese

Public relations professional and food blogger based in Dubai

Positive change

The movement has given victims a voice

I personally feel the movement brought a positive change in India as it safeguards the people involved. Indeed a pleasant and welcoming change to witness, as India portrays to the world that it is not simply Incredible but also a ‘transpiring India’. It is a good chance that more people are actively speaking out to see that they are not only beautiful but are also being bold and determined to live freely in a period which is full of reforms be it a social or in an economic way. #MeToo movement restores the faith and belief in the society that they live in.

Being a non-resident Indian and a strong survivor from a Me Too moment, it is interesting to note the positive change in trend and the spread of feminism. I think it’s the best interest of the young, emerging, independent women to stand and speak up for themselves in order to ensure that their voices are heard and it gives them the reassurance that the perpetrators will be shamed especially if no other recourse is available to them.

From Ms Jessica Ninima

Administrative personnel based in Dubai

Poll results

Has the Me Too movement brought about change in India?

Yes: 18%

No: 82%

