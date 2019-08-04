These puppies are waiting to settle into their forever home

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Karsti

Karsti has experience staying at a home, he is house trained and can be left alone. He is good with children and likes to play with his toys. He is over an year old and he is a medium sized dog. Karsti is a Saluki.

Hot

Hot will make an excellent pet for a household as he is a playful, affectionate dog. He is great around people and like to give and receive lots of cuddles. He is a medium sized Saluki mix.

Biden

He was rescued from an industrial site with his mother and ten siblings. Biden is playful and friendly, looking for a forever home to settle into. He will be medium sized when fully grown and he is currently a little over an year old.