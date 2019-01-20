Toffee and her puppies are now available for adoption. Toffee came under our care whilst heavily pregnant and she gave birth a few days after being rescued from the streets of Dubai. One of her puppies has thankfully already been adopted however these three beautiful boys are still looking for their forever homes. They have had their first set of vaccines, dewormed and will be neutered once they are older. They will grow to be medium sized but at the moment are just cuddly, playful loving puppies. Toffee too will eventually be looking for her forever home once she has completed her vaccinations and been spayed. If you would like more information on her or her three puppies, please contact Little Angels-Animal Rescue League on their Facebook Page on www.facebook.com/UAElittleangels. The profiles were sent by Penny Oubre, Gulf News reader.