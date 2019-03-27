April 3 or 4 might be a public holiday, but what is it for? Read our guide to learn more

Tourists visit the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News Archives

Also in this package UAE holidays 2019

When is it?

Al Isra'a Wal Mi’raj is an Islamic holiday which is observed annually on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Rajab, according to the Hijiri calendar.

This year, as far as the Gregorian calendar is concerned, the holiday should fall on Wednesday April 3. Whether the holiday will be pushed to Thursday April 4 is yet unclear, as the Ministry has not yet announced the exact date of the holiday

What does it translate to?

Al Isra’a Wal Mi’raj roughly translates as “Night Journey and Ascension”.

What does it mark?

The holiday marks the night God took Mohammad (PBUH) on a journey from Makkah to Jerusalem, and then to heaven. The journey was made in a single night, hence the name.

What is done on the day?

Muslims offer optional prayers throughout the night. In some parts of the world, candles are lit and special lights are shone to signify Mohammad’s (PBUH) journey.