My family and I reside near the Al Nahda Pond Park area since the last 10 years. We are a family with two school-going children.

As part of our daily routine, we come to the park for a morning walk at 4.30am. Not only us, there are several other residents who come to the park at that time. This is because most of us like to walk for an hour and try to finish by 5.30am, and proceed back home to drop our children off to their school buses by around 6am.

However, the park only opens the gate at 5am even though the security guard is awake and watchfully sitting at the entrance gatehouse. He wouldn’t open the gate in spite of our several requests, due to the instructions given to him that he must open the gate only by sharp 5am.

This scenario leaves several morning walk enthusiasts left with no options but to walk outside the park until 5am.

Since most of the walking enthusiasts coming at that time are families including women, we request Dubai Municipality to kindly open the gates by 4.30am, which will give us enough time for an hour of walk and still catch up for children’s school buses.

“We usually get up by 4am and 4:30-5:30am is our best time for walking. Since park gates would open only by 5am, we walk outside the park from 4.30-5am and from 5-5.30, inside the park. It will be nice to walk inside the park from 4.30 am onwards,” said 52-year-old Mohammad Ismail, an accountant based in Qusais area, Dubai.

“I come here every day at 4.00am but the gate is closed. Nevertheless, I walk outside the park. by 5am when the gate opens, I walk around for 15 minutes inside. I would love it if the park would open by 4.30am at least, if not 4am,” said 38-year-old Shalini Rozario, resident of Al Nahda, Dubai.

“I would love if gate can be opened by 4.30am. We come every day 4.30am and have to walk outside. Once the gate opens at 5am, we walk inside for half an hour,” said Shekhar Kapoor resident of Al Nahda area, Dubai.

— The reader is based in Dubai

