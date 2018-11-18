No network coverage when I am indoors.
Why should I have to check first about the network coverage before buying a flat in this area.
Telecom wants me to be cut-off with my family for four to six months, without WiFi.
The customer will not have to bear the termination charges even if he decides to cancel the connection or port out.
I recently moved from Rashidiya, Dubai to Muweilah, Sharjah, but I get no network coverage at all when I am indoors. I reported this to du and after 48 hours, they came back saying there is a planned new site near to the customer’s location, which will come on air in four to six months and the customer’s issue will be resolved once it gets on air.
Read more
So now, they want me to be cut-off with my family for four to six months. Or else speak to my family only when I am outside the house.
On explaining this to a du customer care agent on June 28, she told me that I should have checked about the network coverage before buying a flat in that area.
It was easy for me to switch to etisalat, however, I have a contract and upon termination, I will have to pay Dh400, which they do not want to waive off.
I have tried speaking to du on many other occasions, however they have confirmed, come what may, they will not waive the contract termination fee.
From Mr Husaini Petiwala
Sharjah
Read more
A spokesperson from du responds: With reference to the query from Husaini Petiwala, we have investigated the issue and reverted to the customer with a suggested solution wherein, except for the outstanding charges, the customer will not have to bear the termination charges even if he decides to cancel the connection or port out. Upon confirmation from his end, we will be able to process the request.
Mr Petiwala responds: With Gulf News’ efforts and intervention the issue is resolved. I have terminated my contract with du and they have waived off any early termination fee. Thank you so much Gulf News.
(Process initiation: July 16. Response from organisation: August 8. Process completion: September 11.)
Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.