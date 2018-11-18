There was no such minimum spent clause to get the benefits out from it (like movies in Reel and Oscar cinemas).
I had a credit card from National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) issued in 2015, before the merger with First Gulf Bank (FGB) – now First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB). As per the terms and conditions of the card, there was no such minimum spent clause to get the benefits out from it (like movies in Reel and Oscar cinemas).
Recently, I received the statement where bank has charged me Dh500 for the past period. When I called customer care, they said that as I have not spent Dh2,000 per month in the respective months and have watched the movies in Reel and Oscar cinemas, I will be hereby charged with the full ticket amount. I asked about when they had bothered to inform me, so they said the SMS was sent to me in June 2016, which I never received. Also, there was no email or call regarding this serious change in terms and conditions. I believe this is an unethical approach from the bank. I asked customer care on June 2, 2018 to log a complaint on this issue but he refused. Later I sent an email and then the complaint was launched.
A few days back I again received an SMS saying my complaint is resolved and closed. Sorry, I have no idea how they have closed my complaint without any discussion with me. I called them again and they said you have signed the terms and conditions that a bank can change its policy anytime, and I am liable to pay this amount.
I urge Gulf News to look into this serious issue. If I would have been informed and agreed to such changes in terms and conditions then I am liable to pay, whereas in this case when during the tenure any policy has been changed, it is the bank’s responsibility to ensure this change has been informed and agreed with customer.
Every second day I receive calls from the same bank on promotional offers such as loan against credit card, balance transfer and so on, but from the last two years not a single call to inform about this serious change in policy. Is it acceptable? I don’t think so. Kindly help me to get a refund on this amount at the earliest.
From Mr Pushkal Rakesh
Sharjah
The management of FAB responds: FAB supports the growth ambitions of its stakeholders and goes beyond financial products and services, and as such, we are grateful for all customer feedback as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Mr Rakesh via email, and informed him that the changes to the terms and conditions were communicated to all customers via SMS, email and on our website. We are therefore unable to reverse the charges.
Mr Rakesh responds: As explained in my email. I have never been informed by the bank about any such changes. When I asked for the proof they were unable to submit.
I also raised the concern why they have not called me to inform these critical changes but they said it is not possible to inform every customer on phone. They can send an email rather but such email was not received in the past.
I seriously found their response very poor and I am not at all satisfied with their counteraction.
I once again request you to raise this issue with their top management.
Editor’s note: We have forwarded it to the management of FAB, but they have nothing further to add to their first reply.
(Process initiation: July 4, 2018. Response from organisation: July 15, 2018. Process completion: October 3, 2018.)
