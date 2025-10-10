While on his journey via Iran, Edmond Margaryan said he “witnessed the best of humanity”
Dubai: We all dream of doing something extraordinary, quitting our jobs to travel the world, scaling Mount Kilimanjaro, or setting out on an open-ended road trip. But most of us return to our desks, fingers clattering back onto keyboards as those daydreams fade away.
Edmond Margaryan didn’t.
The 41-year-old, originally from Armenia, moved to the UAE in 2024. Despite having a comfortable life in Dubai, he chose to leave it all behind and undertake a grueling journey few would dare to imagine, walking alone from his hometown of Vanadzor, Armenia, all the way to Dubai.
He documented the entire adventure on social media, offering followers an intimate glimpse into every step from the preparation and training to the highs, hardships, and unexpected moments on TikTok (walking_with_edmond) and Instagram (walkingwithkindness).
It wasn’t a stunt, nor a bid for viral fame. His mission was something deeper - a project he called RAKOSAT: Random Act of Kindness, One Step at a Time.
Margaryan first worked as a personal trainer before moving into the digital marketing field. Dubai offered him success and stability but he also felt trapped in the ordinary.
“Dubai is full of energy and opportunity,” he said. “But after a while, I realised I was stuck in routine. I wanted something real - an experience that pushed me out of my comfort zone.”
In summer, while spending time in Armenia with his mother, he found himself restless again. He was due to return to Dubai in a few months, perhaps by plane, like everyone else. But then a thought struck him.
“I was going to fly back, but I asked myself, what if I walked?”
A flight would have taken just three hours. Instead, he chose a four-month odyssey.
"What I experienced, the shifting landscapes, the people and their hospitality, the highs and lows, and the mental journey, would never have been possible if I hadn’t chosen to travel on foot."
Margaryan drew inspiration from Swiss adventurer Sarah Marquis, who walked 20,000 kilometres from Siberia to Australia between 2010 and 2013.
“Travel has become something people consume - a backdrop for selfies,” he said. “But when you move slowly, you really see. You notice the shape of the mountains, the sound of the wind, the way people live. You stop, share a smile, share a meal. That’s what travel should be.”
He began training, watching YouTube videos on long-distance hiking, testing shoes, and learning about gear. But experience, he found, was the best teacher.
“I overpacked at first,” he laughed. “Everyone online says you need this or that. After a week, I unloaded three kilos of stuff I never used.”
The most direct land route from Armenia to the UAE led him through Iran, a country of vast deserts, ancient ruins and warm hospitality. But it wasn’t easy.
“In the beginning, I had blisters everywhere. The weather was brutal. Sometimes I got lost or had to rest for days to recover,” he said. “But I kept going - 25, 30, 35 kilometres a day, always telling myself I wouldn’t quit.”
Armed with Google Maps, a fitness watch and the Strava app, he planned his route day by day, camping near petrol stations, lakes, and forests.
“You can plan but life will always surprise you. I learnt to adapt, that’s one of the greatest skills I learnt on this journey.”
During his journey, he traversed the lush green hills of Lori, explored ancient monasteries, churches in Armenia, a historic stop once frequented by Silk Route travelers and archaeological ruins in Iran.
"I passed through major Iranian cities from Isfahan to Zanjan. Tabriz was remarkable but my favorite was Shiraz, a city famed for its poets, gardens, and the stunning Nasir al-Mulk Mosque, also known as the Pink Mosque. I also cherished Isfahan, with its vibrant Armenian community. I walked all the way to the tomb of Cyrus the Great, and at that moment, I realized I was nearly 2,000 kilometers from my hometown," he recalled.
The landmarks were unforgettable, but what truly left a mark were the people and his mission to give back, strangers offering fresh bread, guiding him, and caring for him along the way.
Along the way, people warned him of bears, snakes, and worse. He carried no weapon, relying instead on what he calls his “strongest tool” - a smile.
“What you give is what you get,” he said. “If you radiate kindness, people respond with kindness. I used to say, my smile is the most dangerous weapon I carry.”
He was stopped by police, questioned at checkpoints, and faced language barriers. So he carried a note in Farsi explaining who he was and what he was doing.
“At first, they thought I was joking. ‘Walking? You mean by car? By bicycle?’ And when they realised I was serious, everything changed. They smiled, gave me water, and wished me luck.”
Walking in 40-degree heat took its toll. His feet blistered and swelled. Locals offered herbal syrups to rehydrate him, and a guesthouse owner in Iran treated his feet with a traditional henna remedy.
But the hardest battle, he said, wasn’t physical.
“The toughest part was in my head, the voices saying, ‘Why are you doing this? You can always go home.’ I had to silence them with every step.”
Margaryan’s journey was also a fundraiser for his RAKOSAT initiative, which promotes everyday acts of compassion. He stayed in guesthouses, churches, and mosques and along the way gave back in small but meaningful ways.
“Kindness doesn’t have to be grand,” he said. “It’s sharing tea with a stranger, buying toys for children, or simply listening to someone’s story. Being able to give back, is what I will cherish the most.”
He says the people he met, farmers, truck drivers, families with very little - changed him forever.
“I met families who had almost nothing, yet they went out of their way to give me everything they could. I met strangers who didn’t owe me anything, but still stopped to help whenever I needed it. I witnessed humanity at its finest, the very best of people and that’s something I’ll carry with me forever,” he said.
"I met families who had so little, yet they went out of their way to give me everything they could. I encountered strangers who offered help without hesitation whenever I needed it. What struck me most was witnessing humanity at its finest - the kindness and generosity of people. Those moments are unforgettable, and they will always stay with me."
When he finally boarded a ferry from Bandar Abbas to Sharjah, the view before him changed from mountains to skyscrapers.
“It felt like stepping into the future,” he said.
His final leg, 22 kilometres from Sharjah to Dubai - took him past familiar streets that now felt utterly different. He stopped at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church, welcomed by members of the Armenian community before walking the final stretch into Dubai.
“When I saw the Burj Khalifa, I knew every blister, every sleepless night was worth it. It wasn’t about reaching Dubai, it was about realising what I was capable of.”
Margaryan is already planning his next challenge. He will take part in some local challenges in Dubai but in the future, he aspires to something far bigger - a cycling expedition from Cape Town, South Africa, to Magadan, Russia, following the longest continuous land route in the world.
“No boats, no shortcuts, just one path connecting continents,” he said, smiling.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox