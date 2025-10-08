Dubai butcher shop gives free meals to anyone who can’t pay

Free meals for all: How a small shop in Mirdif is spreading kindness
Dubai: In the heart of Dubai’s Mirdif community, kindness has found a home in an unexpected place — a small butcher shop and grill that has been quietly serving free meals to anyone in need for the past four years.
Since opening its doors in 2021, Al Afandi Butchery and Grills, owned by a Jordanian expatriate, has embraced a simple but powerful mission: to ensure no one walks away hungry, regardless of who they are or where they come from.
For the owner, the idea began as a heartfelt expression of appreciation to the UAE — a country he describes as a beacon of security, compassion, and humanity.
“The sign outside is first of all a thank you to the UAE for the safety, security, and humanity we experience here,” he said. “The humanity in this country is the main incentive for us to continue.”
Inspired by the values of generosity and tolerance that define life in the Emirates, the initiative became a way to give back to the community that welcomed him and his family.
“Anyone who is struggling can come to our restaurant in Mirdif, and we will provide them with a free meal,” said Abu Abdo Restaurant Administrator. “We offer this service to people in need, regardless of their nationality or background.”
He added that the initiative has no restrictions or conditions. “We don’t have any terms and conditions for such people,” he said. “Anyone who needs food is welcome.”
The inspiration for the initiative, according to Mustafa Ali, cashier at the restaurant, comes from two sources — deep gratitude to the UAE and a strong spiritual belief in giving for the sake of God.
“We just wanted to say thank you to the UAE for the safety, security, and humanity we live in here,” Ali told Gulf News. “This is a small way to give back — and to do something for the sake of God Almighty.”
For the owner, generosity is also a principle of business. “The financial boat that has nothing for God in it will sink,” he said. “So there must be something for God.”
Outside the shop, a simple sign delivers a heartfelt message: “If you cannot buy your meal, order it for free, it is a gift from Allah ”
It’s a message that reflects not just appreciation but alignment with the UAE’s culture of tolerance and compassion — values that have inspired countless acts of kindness across the nation.
The initiative is rooted in compassion and respect. Anyone unable to pay can simply walk into the shop and order what they need — whether a sandwich, a full meal, or even raw meat — free of charge.
“The first thing is that they should not feel ashamed,” he explained. “It should feel like they’re coming to their brother’s place or a friend’s house for lunch — very simply, very comfortably.”
This emphasis on preserving dignity is central to the philosophy behind Al Afandi’s charitable work. The goal is not just to provide food, but to make those in need feel valued and respected.
