Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC), under the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF), announced on Saturday the launch of the ‘Bread for All’ initiative aimed at aiding underprivileged families and workers by providing free bread at various times of the day.

The project realises the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who had stressed that “in the UAE, no one sleeps hungry or in need” at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative aims to provide fresh bread to those in need through smart machines deployed in several outlets. The pre-programmed machines prepare bread and provide it free of charge as part of a modern and sustainable model of charity work. It engages community members and enables individuals to contribute to the first initiative of its kind that adopts the principle of short-term community funding.

Smart machines

Bread for All collaborates with aswaaq to deploy the smart machines at the supermarket’s Al Mizhar, Al Warqa’a, Mirdif, Nad Alsheba, Nadd Al Hamar, Al Qouz, and Al Bada’a branches.

The machines are user-friendly, where any person in need can press the 'order' button. After a short wait, as the bread is being prepared, it will be dispensed from the machine.

The machines also feature a large display screen for more information Image Credit: Supplied

Ali Al Mutawa, secretary general of AMAF, said: “This initiative is an exemplary model for an innovative community endowment that allows everyone to participate, creating a comprehensive charity movement and enhancing the spirit of solidarity among various social segments. We look forward to expanding the scope of cooperation with the initiative’s partners in the local community to reach the most beneficiaries.”

Zainab Juma Al Tamimi, director of MBRGCEC, added: “Innovative endowment is a tool that contributes to socio-economic development. The Emirati society is a sympathetic one and we want to develop solutions for a better future and happier people.”

How to donate Additional donation channels include the Dubai Now app, or via SMS to 3656 for an Dh10 donation, 3658 for Dh50, 3659 for Dh100, or to 3679 for Dh500. Donors may also opt to contribute to the initiative via MBRGCEC’s website, where they can specify the donation amount.

Those who wish their donations to have continued impact may contribute to the initiative by setting up the smart machine itself. For more information on that option, the initiative’s organisers can be reached via email on info@mbrgcec.ae or via phone on +97147183222.

Safety net

Affan Khouri, deputy CEO of aswaaq, said: “We are delighted to partner with MBRGCEC on the Bread for All initiative, which creates a social safety net where everyone collaborates to extend a helping hand to underprivileged families, individuals, and laborers. We look forward to providing bread to those in need at several supermarket branches across Dubai.”